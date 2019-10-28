Sailor rescued by Filey Lifeboat after becoming separated from catamaran

Filey's all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were launched on Sunday after a sailor became separated from his catamaran.

The UK Coastguard (Humber) received multiple 999 calls about the sailor who was around one-mile east of Filey.

A spokesperson from Filey Lifeboat Station said: "The ILB crewed by Paul Wilson, Sarah Scrivener, Liam Frampton launched very quickly and recovered sailor from water.

"ALB stood down at water's edge as ILB also managed to recover dinghy which had sailed quite some distance on its own in the very fresh off-shore wind.

"All safely ashore. Many thanks to Filey Coastguard Rescue Team and all RNLI volunteers who turned out to assist."