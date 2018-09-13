Saltersgate Inn is demolished to make way for cafe

The landmark Saltersgate Inn has been finally been demolished this week.

It has been pulled down in order for a single storey cafe and tap room to be built in its place.

The demolition site. Picture by Sally Gaden

The planning application from the Woods’ company, Havern Beck Ltd, to North York Moors National Park Authority, was granted in April for: “Demolition of existing building and construction of single storey cafe/tap room building with associated external seating areas, vehicular access, car park and landscaping works at Saltersgate Inn, Saltergate Bank.”

For over a decade the inn, once a smugglers’ haunt on the Pickering to Whitby road, was a well known building with many fond memories.

In 2007, the pub closed and was bought in 2008 by a local builder. However, it fell victim to the financial crash in 2008 which stopped re-development plans. The plans to turn the famous building into a hotel never resumed and it was once again put on the market.

In 2016, Saltersgate Inn was bought at auction with the hopes to transform it back into the landmark which it once was.

The inn, near the Hole of Horcum, is famous for its smuggling history and was renowned for its peat fire which had burned continuously for over 200 years until the pub closed.

Legend has it that an officer who caught smugglers was buried underneath the fireplace and it was claimed that if the fire was ever extinguished his ghost would come back and seek revenge for his death.