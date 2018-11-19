Santa puts in early appearance at North York Moors Railway

Families who just can’t wait to see Santa should look no further than the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The man of the moment will be in attendance on Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2, before returning again on selected dates throughout the month.

Families can see real reindeer at Pickering Station before boarding the train where the main man will visit children in their seat, before gifting an age appropriate present and stopping for a photo opportunity.

Kids can also embark on a magical journey from Grosmont Station, where Santa will be in his on-board Grotto handing out some early presents.

Included in the ticket price, younger guests can enjoy juice, fruit and an activity bag, and for adults there is a mince pie, hot drink and a seasonal alcoholic tipple.

Sit, back, relax and enjoy the breath-taking scenery of North York Moors countryside as Santa’s festive helpers entertain excited little ones with enchanting Christmas stories.

Chris Price, General Manager at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “Our Santa Specials bring so much joy to our visitors, and to see children, parents and grandparents enjoying the experience is an absolute pleasure.

“With something for everyone, young and old we look forward to welcoming passengers of all ages to delight in the wonder of Christmas on the railway.”

Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station at 9.35am, 11.10am, 1.55pm and 3.30pm, lasting approximately 75 minutes and from Grosmont Station at 10.25am, 12.30am and 2.35pm, lasting approximately 85 minutes.

All tickets cost £22 with children receiving a present and activity bag.

Click here to book tickets - families are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment.