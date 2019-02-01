Save the date for this year's Saint Catherine's events

Saint Catherine’s Hospice has launched its four big fundraising events for 2019 – and organisers are calling on families, groups of friends and business teams to take part.

The fun-filled programme features events which have been newly revamped for this year, giving people the chance to take part in something new.

However, popular favourites such as the Sunrise Walk will be back.

The events include the Starlight at Scampston, the first ever Starlight on the Scampston grounds; the Stepney Scramble, a fun-filled obstacle course on Stepney Hill Farm supported by Infiniti Scaffolding; the traditional Sunrise Walk which gives people an opportunity to admire the sun as it rises above the sea; and the Festive Fun Run, a fresh version of the Santa Dash welcoming runners wearing any Christmas fancy dress.

These will take place on Saturday 11 May; Sunday 14 July; Sunday 22 September and Sunday 8 December respectively.

The events are designed to provide something for everyone: those who prefer a more family-friendly atmosphere as well people wishing to take part in something more physically challenging.

More information on the events and details on how to register will be released in the next few weeks.

All the money raised will be used to allow the hospice to continue to provide its services to care for and support adults with a terminal illness as well as their families, carers and friends.