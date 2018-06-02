Say it loud! Town crier gives lessons about his art

Pupils at Helmsley Community Primary School had their vocal cords put to the test when the award-winning town crier paid them a visit.

David Hinde, who holds the World Record for the loudest cry, spent time with all 100 pupils across the school, teaching them about the historic role of the town crier.

David Hinde is presented with his ward by Councillor Fred Clark, Mayor of Bromyard.

The visit came ahead of the National Town Crier Competition in Helmsley on Saturday 21 July.

David also told the pupils about several trophies he won over the bank holiday including best performance at a competition at Bromyard in Herefordshire and best dressed at an event in Haslemere, Surrey.

David said: “The pupils were great - they had so many questions about Town Crying. After some guidance, the pupils wrote and delivered some great cries about events in the town and school.

“They were so excited to meet their Town Crier and lots were planning to ask their parents to take them to the competition in July, in the Walled Garden, which will be free to enjoy. We’d love to show the competing criers lots of support, so that’s great news!”

The town criers pose for a photo at the Haslemere competition.

Claire Lamb, headteacher at Helmsley Community Primary School, said: “I think this is the first time we’ve actually encouraged our pupils to shout!

“At Helmsley we provide opportunities for all of our pupils to develop their confidence in speaking. It was great to see so many pupils perform their ‘Cry’ during assembly in front of their peers.

“A thoroughly positive, and loud, experience for everyone.”