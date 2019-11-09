Scaffolding firm opens new Leeds depot as it grows

Infiniti Scaffolding director Joe Naylor said the new depot was essential. Photo by Rob Thompson/Prime Photographics.

The new 4,000sqft depot at Prospect Park on the Grangefield Industrial Estate in Pudsey includes a warehouse, storage yard and a small office, and will support the company’s Scarborough HQ.

Established in 2015, the group employs about 40 staff including skilled scaffolders, scaffold inspectors, expert builders, roofers, general labourers and drivers, as well as an experienced administration and office team.

Infiniti Scaffolding’s services include scaffolding surveys, planning and design, installation, service, dismantling, plus on-site support, streetward shoring and propping up, towers and formwork.

Joe Naylor, Infiniti Scaffolding director, said: “This new depot represents a significant investment for us, but it is absolutely essential in allowing Infiniti Scaffolding to serve our growing list of commercial, industrial and private roofing, construction and scaffolding clients.

“We have been successful at gaining new work in the region which would have been unfeasible to service from Scarborough alone.

“As clients want us to work for them further afield, Infiniti Scaffolding has had to grow to meet that demand; we expect further investments to follow.”

Recent Infiniti Scaffolding contracts include for Mitie Group on Leeds and Huddersfield job centres; Wharfedale Homes in Harrogate; the entertainment centre in York; ENGIE in Helmsley, and William Hare in Bury, Manchester and Skipton.