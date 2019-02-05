Scalby Road in Scarborough to close for two weeks including during schools half term holiday

The A171 Scalby Road in Scarborough is to close for two weeks for essential sewage work in connection with a new development on the former rugby ground.

The development of an extra care facility, residential properties and a GPs surgery was given planning permission in 2015 and this work is to allow the developer to construct a new sewer connection and access to the site.

The work will start on Monday, 18 February between Keld Close and Newby Farm Road and the road will be closed until 4 March meaning that drivers won't be able to access it during the half term holiday beginning on Monday, 25 February.

There will be a clearly signposted diversion via the A165.

Then from 4 March to 15 March there will be a part closure of the Scarborough to Whitby lane, after which the road will be fully reopened.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “All work is being undertaken and paid for by the developer. It involves forming a new site entrance and pedestrian island on Scalby Road, which normally might have been done under temporary traffic lights, but the developer also needs to connect to an existing sewer in Scalby Road which, unfortunately, is located in the middle of the road and relatively deep.

“To carry out this connection requires a wide excavation, leaving us not enough width of unaffected road to allow traffic to get past, even under lights. There will be some resurfacing of the carriageway at the end of the work and the road closure allows this to be done safely and quickly.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents, businesses and road users, and thank them in advance for their patience.’’

County Councillor Derek Bastiman, who represents the Scalby and the Coast division, said: “I apologise for any difficulties this work will cause, but it is absolutely necessary to enable this site to be fully developed.

“This site has been underdeveloped for quite a while and constituents have been complaining to me for years, so while I am sorry for the inconvenience of the diversion, it is unfortunately unavoidable.’’