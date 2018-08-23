Scalby School GCSE students produce “excellent” exam results

Scalby School’s year 11 students have been congratulated our Year 11 students on their determination, commitment and dedication,

especially in their final year, produing some excellent examination results this year.

Headteacher Michael McCluskie said: “This means that they now have a suite of qualifications that allow them to progress onto the further education or career pathways of their choice.

“This is, after all, what all of this hard work was meant to deliver.

“Once again, our English and Mathematics results are above the national average with 34% of our students achieving Grade 5 across the Ebacc subjects, which are the most academically challenging subjects.

“A special mention must be made of the outstanding performance of 10 of our students who gained between 9 and 11 A*, A or 9,8,7 grades.

“This year is the first year where students sat the revised GCSE examinations, which are more challenging in every way than the legacy examinations.

“Our students were thoroughly prepared for the challenge of the new examinations thanks to the commitment and professionalism of our teachers.

“I would also like to thank the parents and carers of our Year 11 students, who have played the most important role in this success, for the support they have given to their children and to the school throughout the 5 year journey to these examination results.

“They will be rightly proud of the achievements of their sons and daughters.

“On behalf of the governing body and all staff at the school, I wish our Year 11 students every success for the future.”