John Mitchell, Tommy Vaughan, and Mick Rivers with three signed footballs and a signed cricket bat, which were up for auction at Scarborough Fire Station in aid of the Martin MS Appeal and local charities.

Scarborough 90s nostalgia - are you on these pictures?

We take another delve back into the picture archive to see what was happening in Scarborough in the 1990s.

Are you pictured on here?

On Boxing Day back in 1994, the Northern Electric team were on winning form at the charity raft race which took place in the harbour.

1. 2. Raft race winners

On Boxing Day back in 1994, the Northern Electric team were on winning form at the charity raft race which took place in the harbour.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Filey School headmistress Kerin Rees presents Craig Farrell, left, and Daniel Thundercliffe, of Graham School, with the Junior Inter Schools Town Sports trophy, held at Filey School in June 1995.

2. 3. Inter-school sports

Filey School headmistress Kerin Rees presents Craig Farrell, left, and Daniel Thundercliffe, of Graham School, with the Junior Inter Schools Town Sports trophy, held at Filey School in June 1995.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Enjoying Ladies Day in Scarborough on Boxing Day in 1994 were, from left, Jacqui Golland, Julia Waugh, and Steph Wild.

3. 4. Boxing Day ladies

Enjoying Ladies Day in Scarborough on Boxing Day in 1994 were, from left, Jacqui Golland, Julia Waugh, and Steph Wild.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The team of motorcycle trainers at their base at Scarborough Technical College, February, 1992 - from left: Les Timmins, Martin Watson, Gill Thorpe, Neil Shaw, Dave Butterworth and Mark Berry.

4. 5. Motoring on ...

The team of motorcycle trainers at their base at Scarborough Technical College, February, 1992 - from left: Les Timmins, Martin Watson, Gill Thorpe, Neil Shaw, Dave Butterworth and Mark Berry.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2