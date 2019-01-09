Scarborough 90s nostalgia - are you on these pictures?
We take another delve back into the picture archive to see what was happening in Scarborough in the 1990s.
Are you pictured on here?
1. 2. Raft race winners
On Boxing Day back in 1994, the Northern Electric team were on winning form at the charity raft race which took place in the harbour.
2. 3. Inter-school sports
Filey School headmistress Kerin Rees presents Craig Farrell, left, and Daniel Thundercliffe, of Graham School, with the Junior Inter Schools Town Sports trophy, held at Filey School in June 1995.
3. 4. Boxing Day ladies
Enjoying Ladies Day in Scarborough on Boxing Day in 1994 were, from left, Jacqui Golland, Julia Waugh, and Steph Wild.
4. 5. Motoring on ...
The team of motorcycle trainers at their base at Scarborough Technical College, February, 1992 - from left: Les Timmins, Martin Watson, Gill Thorpe, Neil Shaw, Dave Butterworth and Mark Berry.
