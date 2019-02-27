St Peter's RC Primary School got involved in a soup making day in October, 1997 - pictured serving the soup with style were pupils Jim Soden and Billie-Jo Perrin.

Scarborough 90s nostalgia - are you on these pictures?

From a wartime play to sporting heroes of the moment, here is our latest delve into the archives to remember what life was like in Scarborough in the 1990s.

Pictured in 1996 are the captains of the successful sports teams at Yorkshire Coast College, back left to right: John Newton (U19s), Paul Barron (1st XI), Mark Risby (mixed hockey) and front Debbie Jewitt (netball).
Scarborough FC manager Ray McHale presented the trophy to the under 12s cup winners from Eastfield Football Club in 1995 - pictured from left to right, Glen Gibson and Adam Drury.

In 1997, a social evening at East Ayton CP School raised 50 for the RNIB - pictured is RNIB Youth Appeals Coordinator John Jepson accepting the cheque from pupils, from left, Sophie Gee, Danielle Macnair and George Coopland.

Children from Friarage School nursery were helped across St Sepulchre Street by Diane Selvey, Scarborough Council Road Safety Officer, right, and County Cllr Mick Haigh who were promoting Walk to School Week in June, 1997.

