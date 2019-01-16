Scarborough 90s nostalgia - do you recognise anyone on these photos?
We turn the clock back to the 1990s once again with these images of people in and around Scarborough.
Do you reocgnise anyone on these picture - or even yourself?
1. On the ball
In 1995, Madalyn Horner, Midland Bank Youth Marketing Officer, was pictured Filey Junior School pupils Michael Humphries, Dominique Shaw, Jonathan Burgess, and James Jenkinson, who designed and won a poster competition.
Brompton Primary School football team captain Allan Johnson, front, displayed the team's new strip, watched by team members Judith Wilkinson, Adam Mudd, Steven Appleby, Adam Legg, Laura Wilkinson, Demelza Triffitt, Jennifer Ruston, and Andrew Matthews, in 1995.
The winning ladies of the McCain Half Marathon in 1997. Team Plaxton runner Andrea Wood was first Scarborough lady home (second overall), with winner Sylvia Watson from Valley Striders Leeds, and third lady back Stephanie Harper, also from Team Plaxton.