Hugh Helm, from the International Tree Federation, who joined Barrowcliff Infants School pupils, from left, Stacey Howard, Josh Ireland, Jade Jones, Laura Errington, Ashley Grime, and Philip Meades, in a tree planting session in 1996.

Scarborough 90s nostalgia - do you recognise anyone on these photos?

We turn the clock back to the 1990s once again with these images of people in and around Scarborough.

Do you reocgnise anyone on these picture - or even yourself?

In 1995, Madalyn Horner, Midland Bank Youth Marketing Officer, was pictured Filey Junior School pupils Michael Humphries, Dominique Shaw, Jonathan Burgess, and James Jenkinson, who designed and won a poster competition.

1. On the ball

Brompton Primary School football team captain Allan Johnson, front, displayed the team's new strip, watched by team members Judith Wilkinson, Adam Mudd, Steven Appleby, Adam Legg, Laura Wilkinson, Demelza Triffitt, Jennifer Ruston, and Andrew Matthews, in 1995.

2. New strip for footballers

The winning ladies of the McCain Half Marathon in 1997. Team Plaxton runner Andrea Wood was first Scarborough lady home (second overall), with winner Sylvia Watson from Valley Striders Leeds, and third lady back Stephanie Harper, also from Team Plaxton.

3. A marathon effort

Jill-Anne David, left, and Michael Lynskey were the proud winners of the Individual entry at Scarborough Carnival in September, 1983. Their creative costumes were characters from Alice in Wonderland.

4. Carnival time!

