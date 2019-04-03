Scarborough 90s nostalgia - see if you feature on our latest pictures from the archives
Artist Cate Clark is pictured here at work on a map project with East Ayton Primary School pupils back in the mid-1990s
It is just one of our featured flashback photos this week - email newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.
1. Law team ready to be judged
The law team from Scarborough Sixth Form College were due to compete in a regional final at Leeds. Pictured in November, 1993, are judge and jury, from left, John Chico, Ben Monks, a bewigged Head of Law Peter Ashton, Richard Moore and Jemma Barzey.
Ayton Mother and Toddler Group presented a cheque for 100 to Andy Liddle, headmaster of Ayton Primary School, in December, 1993. Pictured from left, Julie Makin with Thomas, Audrey Nellis, chairman, with George, Alexene and Ashleigh.
In January, 1997, interviewing Boro players Jamie Mitchell, left, and Colin Sutherland, are Lindhead School pupils, left to right, Holly Burgess, Amir Shah, Anna Dodson, and front Chris Emmerson, in preparation of the Wagon Wheels sponsored essay competition.
These three Pindar School pupils are pictured with their letter from Australia which was delivered by HM Bark Endeavour in May, 1997. From left, Sean Clegg, Michelle Hall and Lisa Castleton. Sean holds the outside of the letter bearing the seal of HM Bark Endeavour.