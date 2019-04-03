In June, 1996, artist Cate Clark is pictured at work on the map project with East Ayton Primary School pupils, from left, William Duggleby, Michelle Jackson, and Jenny Skelton.

Scarborough 90s nostalgia - see if you feature on our latest pictures from the archives

Artist Cate Clark is pictured here at work on a map project with East Ayton Primary School pupils back in the mid-1990s

It is just one of our featured flashback photos this week - email newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.

The law team from Scarborough Sixth Form College were due to compete in a regional final at Leeds. Pictured in November, 1993, are judge and jury, from left, John Chico, Ben Monks, a bewigged Head of Law Peter Ashton, Richard Moore and Jemma Barzey.

1. Law team ready to be judged

The law team from Scarborough Sixth Form College were due to compete in a regional final at Leeds. Pictured in November, 1993, are judge and jury, from left, John Chico, Ben Monks, a bewigged Head of Law Peter Ashton, Richard Moore and Jemma Barzey.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ayton Mother and Toddler Group presented a cheque for 100 to Andy Liddle, headmaster of Ayton Primary School, in December, 1993. Pictured from left, Julie Makin with Thomas, Audrey Nellis, chairman, with George, Alexene and Ashleigh.

2. Group's cheque for school

Ayton Mother and Toddler Group presented a cheque for 100 to Andy Liddle, headmaster of Ayton Primary School, in December, 1993. Pictured from left, Julie Makin with Thomas, Audrey Nellis, chairman, with George, Alexene and Ashleigh.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In January, 1997, interviewing Boro players Jamie Mitchell, left, and Colin Sutherland, are Lindhead School pupils, left to right, Holly Burgess, Amir Shah, Anna Dodson, and front Chris Emmerson, in preparation of the Wagon Wheels sponsored essay competition.

3. Interview with Boro stars

In January, 1997, interviewing Boro players Jamie Mitchell, left, and Colin Sutherland, are Lindhead School pupils, left to right, Holly Burgess, Amir Shah, Anna Dodson, and front Chris Emmerson, in preparation of the Wagon Wheels sponsored essay competition.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
These three Pindar School pupils are pictured with their letter from Australia which was delivered by HM Bark Endeavour in May, 1997. From left, Sean Clegg, Michelle Hall and Lisa Castleton. Sean holds the outside of the letter bearing the seal of HM Bark Endeavour.

4. Letter delivered by boat

These three Pindar School pupils are pictured with their letter from Australia which was delivered by HM Bark Endeavour in May, 1997. From left, Sean Clegg, Michelle Hall and Lisa Castleton. Sean holds the outside of the letter bearing the seal of HM Bark Endeavour.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2