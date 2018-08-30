Scarborough aiming to make their mark

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith is keen for his side not to rest on their laurels after a superb campaign last time out.

The Silver Royd club kick off their North One East campaign on Saturday with a tough trip to play Bradford & Bingley.

This comes just a few months after one of the great seasons in the club’s history when they gained promotion from Yorkshire One and lifted the Yorkshire Shield.

“We can’t dwell on last season, it is now about how we can push on and what we can achieve this time out,” said Smith.

“The lads did really well and their rugby CV looks a lot better now having gained promotion and won the Yorkshire Shield.

“In the past people have just talked about the facilities we have at the club, now I hope they start talking about the rugby a bit more.

“If you look at the group of players we have then I think we’re good enough to compete, but on paper is a little different to on the pitch.

“We have to show what we can do and consolidate our position this season. If we don’t play to our potential then last season will all be for nothing.”

The alterations to Scarborough’s squad have been limited this season.

Phil Watson has left to coach at Castleford, Harry Domett has taken a back seat, Mikey Whitton has jetted off to Australia and skipper Matty Jones is set to return to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Tom Hicks has impressed after arriving last season, Luke Brown has done well since joining from Whitby and the club have a French prop on trial.

Smith added: “We have lost one or two, but one or two have come in, so we are in a similar position.

“We still have Matty available until he has to go back, which is a bonus for us, he will play on for as long as he’s available.

“Another positive is the fact that they young lads, who did well last season, have all been working hard over the summer, so they will be a year older and a year stronger.

“This will be their third season at this level of rugby, so they will have a bit more experience as well.”

It isn’t an easy start for Scarborough against a Bradford side who have recruited in potentially expensive fashion over the summer months.

Smith said: “Bradford have set their stall out by making a lot of changes and bringing in a very experienced coach in Anthony Posa.

“They will be looking to have a successful season and push their way up there towards promotion.

“It doesn’t get any easier after that because our second game is on the road at a very good Bridlington side.

“We have to hit the ground running in these games, but fortunately we have had three good warm-up games against good opposition, so I believe we are contact ready and poised to go.”

It won’t just be about the first XV this season at Scarborough, Smith is keen for the strength to flourish throughout.

“We are also looking for the second and third teams to achieve the play-offs in their league this season,” he said.

“That will show we are building throughout the club and creating strength in depth.”