Scarborough Air Cadets on a mission to visit 28 RAF stations in 48 hours

Two drivers from Scarborough Air Cadets are embarking on a hectic tour around the country to raise money for charity.

Sergeant James Raw and Flying Officer John Brooksbank are members of the 739 Squadron Air Training Corps.

On Saturday, they will be setting off on a challenge that will see them drive to and visit 28 RAF stations in 48 hours.

James said: “I’ve been wanting to do this for years but I never found someone crazy enough to do it with me.”

The pair will drive across North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, Scotland, Wales, the Midlands, the South of England and the East Coast.

They will set off at 12pm from North Bay and will hopefully return at 12pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

“We’ve put all the locations on the sat nav and it should take 44 and a half hours without stopping,” added James.

The aim is to raise £2,000 which will be split between mental health charity Scarborough Survivors and the 739 Squadron.

The pair are asking for sponsorship from local companies and will post the company logo at each visit to a station.

If you can help get in touch with the 739 Squadron or Scarborough Survivors.