Scarborough and Bridlington - which town's seafront plans are better? Vote here

Multi-million plans for Scarborough and Bridlington's seafronts have been unveiled in the past week.

Flamingo Land Coast could be built on the site of the former Futurist Theatre in Scarborough, with four-storey building with space for attractions, education facilities, restaurants and children’s play areas. Another building adjacent to the main area will house a “winter garden” and will also feature a viewing area. To the rear of the main building, accessed from the roof, is the rollercoaster with the cliffhanger tower, which will stand 60 metres tall. See more here.

Bridlington's plans are less controversial, and planners say they received good feedback at a public exhibition last week. The area between Garrison Square and East Riding Leisure Centre would be revamped with seating areas offering views over the bay and public art pieces. See more here.

