Scarborough and Ryedale CCG governing body meeting venue moved

The venue for the NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG Governing Body meeting on 28 November has changed to The Ballroom at the Royal Hotel.

The meeting will run from 9.30am to noon.

Members of the public are free to attend the meeting. However, if any member of the public wishes to raise a question, these must be submitted in advance so the Governing Body is then able to provide a full response.

There’s a 15-minute slot at the start of the meeting for any public questions to be answered.

Any questions should be sent to: Executive Assistant, NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG, Scarborough Town Hall - York House, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 2HG or emailed to scrccg.enquiries@nhs.net, no later than Monday 26 November at noon.