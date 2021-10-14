Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue attend more than 100 call-outs for first time in 56-year history
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue have been called out to more than 100 incidents in a calendar year, for the first time in the service's 56-year history.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:59 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:00 am
Rescuers attended their 102nd incident of the year on Wednesday when they were called to Dalby Forest near Scarborough by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 6pm after a mountain biker had fallen and suffered a painful chest injury.
The injured man was given pain relief by the mountain rescue team before being placed in a full-body vacuum mattress and transferred via Bell Stretcher through the woods to a waiting ambulance to take them to hospital.
The rescue service said 2021 "is proving to be our busiest year ever" and that they wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.