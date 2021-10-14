Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue attend more than 100 call-outs for first time in 56-year history

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue have been called out to more than 100 incidents in a calendar year, for the first time in the service's 56-year history.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:59 am
Rescuers were called to Dalby Forest on Wednesday to help an injured mountain biker. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

Rescuers attended their 102nd incident of the year on Wednesday when they were called to Dalby Forest near Scarborough by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 6pm after a mountain biker had fallen and suffered a painful chest injury.

The injured man was given pain relief by the mountain rescue team before being placed in a full-body vacuum mattress and transferred via Bell Stretcher through the woods to a waiting ambulance to take them to hospital.

The rescue service said 2021 "is proving to be our busiest year ever" and that they wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.

