Rescuers were called to Dalby Forest on Wednesday to help an injured mountain biker. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

Rescuers attended their 102nd incident of the year on Wednesday when they were called to Dalby Forest near Scarborough by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 6pm after a mountain biker had fallen and suffered a painful chest injury.

The injured man was given pain relief by the mountain rescue team before being placed in a full-body vacuum mattress and transferred via Bell Stretcher through the woods to a waiting ambulance to take them to hospital.