Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called out to injured woman at Hawsker

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called out yesterday to a lady who had sustained an ankle injury.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at 1.17pm in the vicinity of the Cleveland Way at Hawsker Bottoms.

A spokesperson from the Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team said: "After locating the lady and initial treatment on scene we transferred her to one of our 4 x 4 ambulances and drove her to a hardstanding for handover to a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew and transportation to definitive medical care.

"Wishing her a speedy recovery."