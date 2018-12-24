Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team thank residents for their generosity at street collection

Over the weekend, the Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team braved the cold and wet weather in order to raise funds.

Through collections on Saturday and Sunday, in Scarborough town centre, the team raised £1,500 which goes directly to supporting the teams operational capability.

Image courtesy of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

The team have thanked the residents and visitors in Scarborough for their generosity as well as all the volunteers and dogs who gave their time over the weekend to help with the collection.

On Saturday the buckets raised a total of £856.52 plus an additional £15 donated via Facebook.

In poor weather conditions on Sunday, the team managed to raise £597.25 which included a generous £100 donation from a couple who had benefited from the 'Free Wills Month' scheme earlier this year.

Image courtesy of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team