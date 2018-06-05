Scarborough approached to offer help to asylum seekers

The borough of Scarborough could become an Asylum Seeker Dispersal Area under plans from the Government.

If the council accepts the request it would see no more than 20 people placed in the Scarborough borough.

However, if the council declines to take part acceptance can be forced on it by the Government regardless.

A report which is due to go before the council’s cabinet states: “This request is not to be confused with the Government’s programme for resettlement of Syrian Refugees, who are not classed as ‘asylum seekers’ and for whom completely separate arrangements have been made.”

Scarborough housed five Syrian families fleeing conflict in their home country in 2017.

The dispersal scheme will be run by G4S while the asylum seekers have their applications for asylum processed.

The report adds: “Officers have therefore been in negotiation with the Home Office and G4S. A draft countywide dispersal agreement has been developed.

“Key elements of this agreement include: The total number of asylum seekers accepted will not exceed 50 throughout North Yorkshire within an initial two year period.

"Of the 50 individuals accepted within this period, no more than 20 asylum seekers will be placed in any single district/borough.

"G4S (and any future contractors) will only use properties that have been individually and specifically agreed in advance as suitable in writing by both the relevant district council and the county council.”

Unlike in the case of the Syrian refugees, there will be no Government funding for any asylum seekers settled into the borough. Accommodation would come from the current housing stock

. All council’s in North Yorkshire have been asked to take part, with the early focus of the scheme looking at Richdmonshire.