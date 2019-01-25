Scarborough area pupils can design logo to promote reduced use of single use plastics

Scarborough Borough Council’s Single Use Plastics Working Group has launched a competition to design a logo that encourages people to reduce their use of single use plastics and at the same time celebrate the area in which they live.

The aim of the competition is to get children and young people between the ages of five and 18 to develop a logo design that could be used on the council’s refuse collection vehicles, signage, promotional material and other initiatives that might be introduced in the future.

The winning designer will receive a special prize, appropriate to their age.

Cllr Sandra Turner, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “All councillors, and in particular those on the working group, are under no illusions about the harmful impact the world’s use of single use plastics is having on the local, national and global environment.

“We also realise that today’s children are often more acutely aware of the need to change and make a difference than the adults around them.

“We hope the competition will inspire children and young people across our borough to combine their imagination and their passion for the environment to produce some really great designs.

“The winning entry will be used to help bring about the crucial changes in our relationship with single use plastics that are so desperately needed.”

The competition has been promoted to all schools in the borough.

However, children not involved in the competition through their school can still enter, either from home or through a group they are involved in outside of school.

Designs need to be clear and simple on a plain white background and can be either A3 or A4 in size.

Hand drawn designs should be marked on the back with the name and age of the designer, their school/group/club name and a contact telephone number for their parent or guardian and then posted to Rebecca Ward, Scarborough Borough Council, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

Anyone wanting to submit a digitally created design or scan in a hand drawn design, should save their design as a pdf or jpeg file (no larger than 9MB) and attach it to an email to rebecca.ward@scarborough.gov.uk including, in the main body of the email, the name and age of the designer, their school/group/club name and a contact telephone number for their parent or guardian.

The deadline for competition entries to be received by post or email is midday on Monday February 25.

Only one design per person will be accepted.

Shortlisted entries will be put on display during Scarborough Borough Council’s Full Council meeting on Friday March 1 where councillors will vote for the overall winning design.