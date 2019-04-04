Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey calls for players to prove themselves

New Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey is calling for the players to prove themselves in the final few weeks of the season.

Deacey took the reins on Tuesday, a fortnight after previous manager Steve Kittrick had been dismissed from the post.

And with five Evo-Stik games remaining, the new chief is keen for his playing staff to show that they want to stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

“I think we’ve got a healthy squad, but I’ve got an open mind on the whole thing,” he said.

“We can’t bring anyone else in before the end of the season to boost things, so it is a case of getting on with the job in hand.

“Every player has to be judged on what they can do over the next few weeks.

“I’ve had a word with the backroom staff and I’ll be telling all the players exactly that.

“I know a few of the lads, but there are some that I don’t. That won’t come into it though, they will all be judged on a level playing field.

“Hopefully they all want to stay at this football club and they have to prove that to me.”

Boro still have an outside chance of a play-off place this season and that is something Deacey is not ruling out.

But whatever occurs in the final knockings of the current campaign, Deacey is certainly eyeing the National League North and beyond.

“The aim has to be promotion. There is still a chance this season, but if not, next season we want to be pushing to play in the Conference North.

“I want to get this club to where they and the supporters deserve to be,.

“It is the potential that attracted me to Scarborough Athletic.

“I said to Trevor (Bull) and the board that this was one of only a couple of jobs that would entice me back into football.

“If we have success then that will put a smile on the faces of the fans.

“It is all down to value for money though and we will be doing things the right way to make sure they get exactly that.”