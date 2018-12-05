Scarborough Athletic boss Kittrick not too downbeat after cup defeat at Farsley

Scarborough Athletic may have exited the Integro League Cup last night with a 2-1 defeat at Farsley Celtic, but boss Steve Kittrick was happy with their battling spirit.

The Boro chief changed things up, bringing in Declan Bacon, Nathan Valentine, James Cadman and Matty Dixon in, while new addition Jayden Antwi came on as an early sub for an injured Bailey Gooda.

Antwi, 20, had previously been at League One side AFC Wimbledon, before playing a handful of matches for East Grinstead Town this season.

"Kittrick said: "Jayden came on and did well. He looked strong and put himself about, but he hasn't played for about five or six weeks, so we had to take him off towards the end.

"I had him recommended to me by a contact I have in London and he comes to us with a glowing report.

"He has signed up now and is available for whenever he is required.

"I was also impressed with James Cadman, Nathan Valentine and Matty Dixon. All three of them had a point to prove and I think they did it.

"It was frustrating to lose because this is a competition I think we could have really pushed on in, but we matched a very good, full-strength Farsley side.

"We possibly gave them both of their goals, but we had chances ourselves and overall I thought we performed well across the park."

Gooda limped out of the defeat with the recurrence of a groin injury, while James Walshaw and skipper Dave Merris were left on the sidelines.

Kittrick added: "We caught Bailey's groin injury early enough, so hopefully he'll be ok for Saturday's game.

"We gave Wally a rest to have a look at Declan up front and Mez has been struggling over the past few days with a virus and a heart problem, so we are looking after him."