Scarborough Athletic boss Kittrick tried to re-sign Max

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has revealed that he tried to bring wing ace Max Wright back to the Flamingo Land Stadium this season.

Wright, 20, spent last term on loan with Boro, his 20 goals and dazzling performances helping them to seal promotion from the Evo-Stik North.

Kittrick again came calling in recent weeks, but parent club Grimsby Town opted to send him out for an initial month’s loan to National League North outfit Boston United.

The Boro chief said: “We tried to get Max, but Grimsby wanted him to play as high as possible to help his progression, which is something I understand completely.

“He is there for a month at the moment, but the probability is that he will stay at Boston for the remainder of the season.”

READ BORO'S FA CUP MATCH REPORT HERE https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/scarborough-athletic-crash-out-of-the-fa-cup-1-9344893

VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH BORO BOSS STEVE KITTRICK HERE https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/video-interview-scarborough-athletic-boss-steve-kittrick-1-9344930