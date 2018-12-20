Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has winning focus ahead of Workington trip

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick isn’t getting carried away with the appetite-whetting festive fixtures that await, he is busy aiming his full artillery at Saturday’s opponents Workington.

Boro take the 320-mile round trip to Cumbria at the weekend with plans of ending their recent barren run, which has seen them lose their last four in all competitions.

That clash comes ahead of a home game against South Shields on Boxing Day and a New Year’s Day trip to derby rivals Whitby Town.

“We have two big games over the Christmas period, but none will be bigger for us than Saturday’s game at Workington, that is the one we are focusing on,” he said.

“We have had a barren patch recently, which happens to every team during a season.

“I just want to underline that things are going to be fine, we are all ready for this Saturday.

“We have to go to Workington and make sure that we are brave, strong and organised.

“We need to get that win under our belts and get ourselves back on track.

“Whether it is a scruffy win with goals going in off shins or backsides, it doesn’t matter.

“Logistically it isn’t the best place for us to be going the weekend before Christmas and it certainly won’t be easy over there.

“But the lads have had a good rest, we’ve trained well and they have had a great night out for their Christmas do.

“They need to take that camaraderie onto the pitch on Saturday, get that result and push us into what will be an exciting second half of the season.”

Boro will only be missing midfielders Luke Dean and Will Annan for Saturday’s outing.