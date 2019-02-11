Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick misses first game in 27 years

Saturday's 4-1 victory against Stafford Rangers was the first game Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick had missed since he started managing 27 years ago.

Kittrick had to pass the reins to his backroom staff of Chris Bolder, Steve Roberts and Tom Morgan, due to the fact that he was laid low with a bad bout of flu.

He is now battling back though and he will be in the hot-seat again this week as Boro take the trip to fellow high-flyers Nantwich Town.

"It has been horrendous, I'm still not 100%, but I'm feeling loads better now.

"I'm 60 now and I've been managing since I was 33. That is the first time I've ever missed a game.

"I got up on Saturday, got showered and sorted and my wife told me that I was mental. I had a couple of spoonfuls of porridge and just had to go back to bed.

"I spoke to Chris (Bolder) and picked the team, fortunately it is in good hands and we got the result."