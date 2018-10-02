Scarborough Athletic bounce back with Witton win

Scarborough Athletic showed their bouncebackability on Tuesday night when they cruised to a 2-0 home win against Witton Albion.

Searching to put things right after Saturday's home loss, Boro made one change for the visit of Witton as Kev Burgess slotted into the defence in place of Ross Killock.

It was a tepid first few acts of the game and Boro still had some of that shakiness from the Nantwich loss just a few days earlier.

Some comedic defending from the hosts allowed Rob Hopley a free header on goal just seconds after the kick off, but Tommy Taylor diverted it into the Shed.

Boro soon began to grab things by the scruff of the neck, with Michael Coulson drilling a deflected effort against the foot of the post.

For all the home possession they created little though, as Witton began slowing things down with histrionics that broke up the flow of play.

Boro looked to have made the breakthrough just before the interval when James Walshaw seemed to have been tugged down in the box, but referee Mr Bickerdike didn't even give it a second look.

It only took a matter of minutes following the second-half resumption for Boro to forge themselves into the lead.

A corner from the left picked out Bailey Gooda eight yards from goal and the defender showed his predatory instinct to rifle the ball through a crowd and into the net.

Boro maintained the grip on the pressure gauge and after Coulson looped a header inches wide of the Witton post, they pounced for a second time.

In a carbon copy of the first goal, the ball fell to Walshaw just a few yards from goal and he struck it sweetly into the back of the net.

Witton tried to keep things interesting, with Hopley flicking just wide of a beaten Taylor's goal and then Nathan Valentine miraculously clearing off his own line under pressure from a glut of visiting players.

Anthony Gardner had a chance to bring Witton within one in the final minutes, but he blazed wide and the points were Boro's.