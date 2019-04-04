Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull: New boss John Deacey met all our criteria

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull has revealed that new boss John Deacey met all of their appointment criteria.

The selection committee of Bull, Fred Firman and Paul Exley eventually narrowed it down to the former Farsley and Bradford Park Avenue chief after a lengthy selection process, which involved over 40 applicants.

Now the Boro board are hoping that their decision reaps the rewards.

"We are very happy with our choice," he said.

"We set out a the criteria for the type of person we wanted and John met them all.

"As a board we wanted experience and success on the CV. John has played his part in six promotions, two in the league we are in and others in the league above, which is where we want to be.

"He plays an attractive brand of football, which is what we want. We've always hated playing against his teams because they are well organised and I don't think we've ever managed to beat him.

"We were also looking to the introduction of youth and when John came into the interview he was telling us about our Under-19s and the ones that he thought could progress.

"It was also vital that we had a manager that understood the financial framework of a supporters' run club. He completely got that as well."

Bull has underlined that the appointment wasn't an easy one to make though, due to the number and calibre of the candidates.

He added: "It was a daunting thing to do. I've been following football in this town for 50 years and there I was picking a manager.

"There was a lot of responsibility because we knew that we had to get it right.

"There was one instance, after an interview, when myself, Fred and Paul were still running through things at three in the morning.

"The quality of the applicants was very impressive and they came from all over the world. We had people sending CVs from Australia, Canada, India, Holland, Norway and Ireland.

"That just shows the potential of the club.

"After it all though, we are happy that we have a really good fit for Scarborough Athletic, somebody that is determined to see us succeed."

Bull would also like to thank Steve Roberts for his efforts after he returns to the coaching staff following a spell as interim manager.

He said: "Steve has done a great job, he has shown the potential that he has for later in his coaching career.

"He just got on with the task and did it well, that allowed us to get on with what we were doing.

"Steve is a man with the club at the bottom of his heart and we are delighted that he will be working closely with John to take this club forward."