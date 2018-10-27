Scarborough Athletic crash out of FA Trophy at Workington

Scarborough Athletic turned in a disappointing performance at Workington on Saturday as their FA Trophy dreams came to an abrupt end.

After what was a dismal 90 minutes of football, Boro created little or nothing and departed with a 1-0 defeat.

Boro made just the one change from their win at Gainsborough, with Jamie Forrester coming in for his second debut for the club after signing from North Ferriby.

Following on from the high of the win at their promotion rivals on Tuesday, Boro were brought back down to earth in the first half of their FA Trophy tester.

They struggled against the grit of Workington and the bobble of the pitch, trudging in a goal down at the break.

That goal came from Scott Allison, who lashed home from the edge of the box after Boro failed to deal with a set-piece on the half-hour.

There were further blows for Steve Kittrick's men, as both Wayne Brooksby and Ross Killock limped off before the break.

Boro came agonisingly close to levelling right on half-time, when a Michael Coulson corner bounced through a busy box and struck the post.

More frustration followed when the second half began, though Boro finally began to put some pressure on the workmanlike home back-line.

The problem was that Boro's usually lethal frontline had little to feed on, with Workington comfortably mopping up any slight problems created.

In fact it was Workington who created the most of the opportunities, despite Boro trying to haul their way back into the fixture.

They only forced Tommy Taylor to make the one save though, as he pushed away a Sam Joel effort.

Boro couldn't match that shot on target and the game came to a close with Workington edging their way through to the next round.