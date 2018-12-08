Scarborough Athletic crumble to home loss against Hyde

A confidence-devoid Scarborough Athletic crumbled to their fourth successive defeat on Saturday, losing 2-0 at home to Hyde United.

Two early goals stunned Steve Kittrick's hosts, then they failed miserably in their bid to reply from the set-back.

Back playing their traditional 4-3-3 formation, Boro set out in search of ending their poor run of form, but the early stages didn't go according to plan.

The shakiness of recent weeks reared its head again and Boro found themselves two goals down inside the opening 20 minutes.

There were ominous signs before Connor Simpson strode unmarked into the Boro box and rolled a volley into the bottom corner of Tommy Taylor's net.

Taylor was picking the ball out of the onion bag for the second time just minutes later after Nicky Platt had gracefully arrived at the edge of the area and lashed home.

Hyde seemed to look at this as job done, closing up shop and seeming content with their efforts.

This plan was aided by the fact that Boro could summon nothing in a horrible opening 45 minutes for the hosts.

The beginning of the second half was much more positive from Boro, but all they had to show was a Wayne Brooksby effort that sailed just wide of Pete Crook's upright.

In fact the next big chance fell to Tom Pratt, who latched onto a through ball and beat Taylor in a foot race, but his stabbed effort was wide.

Boro continued to up their quest for goals and Hyde retreated further and further towards their own box.

As the game crept into the final few minutes, the openings finally began to arrive for Boro.

The best of these being a sweet Wayne Brooksby volley that flew just past the post.

But it wasn't to be once again for Boro, as the disappointing run continues.