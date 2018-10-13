Scarborough Athletic dig in for blustery draw

Scarborough Athletic and Bamber Bridge played out a goalless stalemate at a blustery Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

With James Cadman back in the side, Boro set out on the push for another three-point haul with a gusting wind firmly behind them.

They created by far the better chances in the opening half of football, with James Walshaw twice forcing Bridge keeper Oliver Byrne to earn his wage packet.

After some superb wing play by Wayne Brooksby, Walshaw was picked out unmarked in the box, but the visiting custodian got his body behind the ball to deflect his effort wide.

Bridge had a good chance of their own after this when Brad Carsley rose in the box, but he headed well over the bar from just six yards.

It was Walshaw again who brought the best out of Byrne just after the half-hour, with a fizzing free-kick that skipped up before being pushed away.

There seemed to be a slight change in roles when the second half began, as sub Darren McKnight drew a fine one-handed save from the previously redundant Tommy Taylor.

Then Boro continued their examination of Byrne, but he passed with flying colours when collecting a Kev Burgess header on his line under challenge.

Byrne's confidence took a knock seconds later when he spilled in the box and Walshaw looked to have been pulled back when aiming to pull the trigger, but referee Jamie Rhodes just turned his back.

Boro found themselves pushed further and further back as Bamber press on boosted by the powerful wind.

But, despite this, it was Boro who created the better openings on the counter, Burgess, Walshaw and Coulson all having efforts at goal blocked.

There were some stressful moments in the final minutes, as Boro had to put the tin hats on.

But hang on they did, as the unbeaten run continued and so did the spell at the top of the pile.