Scarborough Athletic disappoint at promotion rivals Farsley

Scarborough Athletic disappointed on the road on Saturday, losing 3-1 at promotion rivals Farsley Celtic.

Steve Kittrick's men never really looked up for the fight in West Yorkshire and their progress was hampered further by two big injuries to the side.

Boro, with Kev Burgess, Luke Dean and Wayne Brooksby back in the starting line-up, almost made the dream start to the proceedings.

James Walshaw, returning to his former stomping ground, won a header in the box and with keeper Kyle Trenerry grounded, Matty Dixon lobbed just wide.

The first injury blow of the afternoon followed, with Luke Dean limping off to be replaced by Leon Scott.

A burst of action arrived after this. Walshaw almost nipping in at one end, then Lewis Turner burst down the Boro right, his cross was hacked clear under pressure.

Then Jamie Forrester almost created a moment of magic, whipping a free-kick from range at goal that had to be pushed out of the top corner by the home keeper.

This was minites before a double set-back for Boro. Firstly some calamitous defending from the visiting back-line allowed Nathan Cartman in to net. And to make things worse, in the build-up Bailey Gooda picked up a knock that forced him off.

It was Boro who still finished the half the better and Farsley were lucky to keep 11 men on the pitch as Chris Atkinson twice scythed down Brooksby.

The second period dragged away to a slow start, before Boro switched through the gears just before the hour.

After a neat interchange of passes, Josh Lacey delivered a delightful cross that Coulson somehow managed to nod home from eight yards.

Things calmed until Farsley reclaimed the lead in what looked to be controversial circumstances.

The hosts had a shot from the edge of the box that struck the body of Burgess. Mr Atkinson pointed at the spot and Will Hayhurst rolled home.

Then, after Tommy Taylor had made a superb save to push away an Adam Clayton header, he was given no chance when the defender came calling again from a corner to make it 3-1.

Taylor had to be at his best to protect the Boro goal difference, making yet another fine stop to tip over when Clayton found more room in the Boro box.

By this point, Boro were spent as an attacking force and the hosts comfortably cantered to the three points.