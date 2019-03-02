Scarborough Athletic fall apart late on as Witton claim the win

Scarborough Athletic suffered a late collapse as they threw away a lead at Witton Albion to lose 2-1.

After the disappointment of last Saturday, Boro opted for a switch in formation, which allowed James Walshaw, Michael Coulson and Luke Lofts much freer roles in attack.

And after an unsettled opening 15 minutes, during which Witton hit the foot of the post with a header, Boro finally found their feet and could have finished the half well clear.

Sharp play from Coulson played in Walshaw after 22 minutes and the striker gave keeper Greg Hall absolutely no chance with a screaming drive to put Boro in front.

Walshaw could have added more to his own tally in the moments that followed, as Coulson twice teased him clear, but his first shot flew wide and his second, even though it rolled past the keeper, was cleared off the line.

Coulson also attempted to get in on the act, as his sweet, skidding drive beat Walshaw's toe before darting the wrong side of the post.

Having looked assured for nearly all of the first half, Boro shut off seconds before the interval and almost had to settle for a share of the spoils at half-time.

But, having found an acre of space on the edge of the Boro six-yard box, Anthony Gardner hooked his effort wide of the target, when it would have been much easier to score.

When the game re-started, there was panic in the home six-yard box, as a huge mix-up followed Tom Davie's ball into the box. Eventually the ball was cleared, though there were a few worried looks.

With the windy gusting behind them, Witton looked to go long, with the lengthy throws of Gardner causing issues.

But again it was Boro who looked the more likely to score, that being highlighted by a swirling Walshaw free-kick that was tipped over by Hall.

The job looked to be done with the clock ticking into the final 10 minutes of the fixture, but then, Boro crumbled.

A long ball was missed by the central defenders and Josh Lacey was accused of pushing his man over in the box. James Foley swept home from the spot.

Things soon got worse when the Boro defence failed to clear their lines and full-back Danny McKenna nipped in to fire Witton ahead.

Having edged their way further and further back as the second half wore on, Boro found it hard to break that trend and Witton stuck it out to clinch a snatch-and-grab three points.