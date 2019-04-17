Scarborough Athletic focus for in-demand keeper Tommy Taylor

Despite plenty of interest from divisions above, keeper Tommy Taylor is still focused on the final few matches of the Evo-Stik Premier with Scarborough Athletic.

The 26-year-old may have spent time on trial at Rotherham United and Cambridge United in recent weeks, but he is currently just maintaining his focus on the final four games of the season, which start on Saturday at home to Grantham.

Boro have the option of another year on Taylor’s contract, so any club’s wishing to aquire his services would have to pay a fee.

He said: “I went to Rotherham and I was on trail at Cambridge the other week.

“That went really well. They invited me down for pre-season and also their goalkeeper coach is coming up to watch me in the cup final.

“I won’t be going to another non-league club, but at my age, if a Football League club comes in then I’ll have to have a look at it.”

Taylor still isn’t ruling out a play-off push in the dying embers of the campaign.

He added: “It isn’t over until the fat lady sings. While there is still a chance of the play-offs, we will be going all out for it.

“We want nine points from the final three games of the season and then we’ll have to see what happens.

“After that we have the North Riding FA Senior Cup final to look forward to at Middlesbrough’s ground.

“I can’t wait for that, it isn’t often you get the opportunity to play at a stadium like that.

“Hopefully this season we’ll go one better and win the cup.”