After a lengthy selection process, Scarborough Athletic have appointed their new manager.

Former Bradford Park Avenue and Farsley Celtic chief John Deacey has taken the reins with immediate effect.

Boro news

Steve Roberts, who has been in charge for Boro's last two games, will revert into Deacey's coaching team, which will also include Dave Merris and Tom Morgan.

Deacey's first game in charge will be Saturday's away trip to Bamber Bridge.

More to follow...