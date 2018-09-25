Scarborough Athletic hit back for Mickleover point

Scarborough Athletic hit back to grab a battling point at Mickleover Sports, with the score finishing all square at 1-1.

Boro gave James Cadman a start in the midfield, but Boro found the early running quite challenging against a lively and experienced Mickleover side.

It was the hosts who controlled much of the play, winning their battles and almost taking the lead on 15 minutes when Ben Turner glanced a set-piece just wide.

Prior to this referee Mr O'Connor had put things on a knife edge by giving Boro's Wayne Brooksby and Dave Merris unwarranted bookings, which set out a rather unwelcome stall.

With Mickleover pouring forward more and more, the Boro bench opted to switch formation to a 4-4-2, which afforded them a touch more width.

This aided Boro's cause, with James Walshaw stabbing wide, while Michael Coulson and Cadman drew saves from home keeper Lewis King.

But right on the half-time whistle Boro were dealt a huge blow.

The pacy Isai Marselia spun brilliantly 25 yards from goal and drilled a shot beyond Tommy Taylor to give the home side the advantage.

Two alterations were made at the break, with Kev Burgess and Nathan Valentine coming on for Matty Dixon and Wayne Brooksby, this took effect after just 17 seconds.

Dave Merris was freed up on the left to deliver for Walshaw, who picked out the top corner with a header.

Boro continued in this vein, with Cadman seeing another wicked drive pushed away by King at full-length.

The visiting purple patch was always going end and Mickleover came again, but Taylor was equal to their best effort in brilliant style.

The Boro number one sprang across the goal and palmed away a Jimmy Phillips drive that looked certain to ripple his net.

He had to make a few more handy stops before Boro created a great chance with 20 minutes left.

Cadman dinked into the path of Coulson, but his attempt to lift home was kept out by King.

Mickleover seemed to lose their heads a touch as the clock ticked on, highlighted by a huge argument between keeper King and centre-back Turner after Walshaw had headed just over the bar.

But, despite a dipping effort from Dave Merris and a fine one-handed save from Taylor at the other end, the scores remained locked at 1-1 and the points were shared.