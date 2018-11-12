Scarborough Athletic in talks with former Football League midfielder

Scarborough Athletic are in negotiations to add midfielder Jamie McGuire to their squad.

And it is hoped that the 34-year-old former Tranmere, Fleetwood and Mansfield Town man will slot straight into boss Steve Kittrick's squad for the visit of Marine on Saturday.

McGuire has been at Frickley Athletic in the Evo-Stik North in the early part of this season.

It is understood that Boro are hoping to sign him on an initial one-month loan deal.

Kittrick said: "Jamie would bring a wealth of experience with him and also a lot of quality."

