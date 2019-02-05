Scarborough Athletic keeper Tommy Taylor plays down Football League interest

Scarborough Athletic keeper Tommy Taylor is just keeping focused on the club's push for promotion amid rumours linking him to Football League clubs.

According to HITC.com, Coventry City and Doncaster Rovers are among several Football League clubs keeping tabs on Taylor, who has impressed over the past two seasons since signing from Brighouse Town.

The website has also said that both clubs are planning raids for the keeper in the summer.

Taylor knows nothing of any concrete interest and at the moment he only has one thing on his mind, trying the get Boro promoted.

He said: "I know that a few clubs have been down to watch, but I don't know anything else.

"It is obviously flattering to be linked to clubs, but I'm just concentrating on things at Scarborough.

"I'm just concentrating on playing my part in trying to get Scarborough to the next level."