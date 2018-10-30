Scarborough Athletic make Whitby pay the penalty in derby thriller

The east coast Integro Cup battle between Scarborough Athletic and Whitby Town was decided by penalties on Tuesday night, with Steve Kittrick's men advancing.

The game was finely balanced at 1-1 after a thrilling 90 minutes of action, but it was Boro who kept it together when it mattered, allowing them to march on.

Boro were handed a number of personnel blows as they looked to bounce back from the disappointment of Saturday. Wayne Brooksby, James Cadman, Ross Killock and Nathan Valentine were ruled out, while Kev Burgess and Luke Dean could only take a place on the bench.

The game almost got away to a disastrous start for the hosts as well, with a mix-up between Tommy Taylor and Bailey Gooda leaving the ball rolling towards the Boro goal. Taylor got back in time to scoop it into his arms.

More concern followed for the home side, Taylor making a fine double save from the pacy Junior Mondal, then Beadle collected in the box, but sliced wide.

James Walshaw slammed in a shot that was saved by the foot of Adam McHugh as a few promising signs began.

And soon after it was Boro who got off the mark in the derby clash.

Walshaw was picked out in the box and his flick landed at the feet of Michael Coulson, he made no mistake from eight yards.

The lead didn't last long though, and as predicted, it was former Boro man Jimmy Beadle who found the net.

Beadle marauded onto the ball after Taylor had saved from Dale Hopson and he crashed home to restore equilibrium.

That was all the first half had to offer, but the second began with a bang.

Some outlandish trickery from Luke Lofts guided him free of three Whitby defenders, but his shot was brilliantly tipped over by McHugh.

Then, at the other end, Mondal glided onto the ball in the box and drilled an effort just past the post.

Boro keeper Taylor was kept the busier in the moments that followed, saving brilliantly from Lewis Maloney and then pushing away sweet strikes from Hopson and Adam Gell.

Luke Lofts took centre stage after this, and after more sharp footwork inside the box, his low strike was deflected against the post.

Boro controlled the latter stages of normal time, but it was Whitby who had the better chances.

Bailey Gooda made a brilliant saving-tackle and then Taylor once again did well to keep out a looping Maloney effort.

The derby came down to penalties in the end and it was Boro who held their nerve.

Walshaw, Matty Dixon, Lofts and Luke Dean all found the net, while Taylor's save and a missed effort spelt the end of Whitby's run in the competition.