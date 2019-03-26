Scarborough Athletic manager hunt: What we know so far

The interest is building as Scarborough Athletic get closer and closer to appointing a new manager.

This is what we know so far.

Steve Roberts is currently in the hot seat as interim manager and that will stay the same for this weekend's clash at home to Lancaster City. Roberts has underlined that he is interested in taking the role on a full-time basis.

The deadline for applying for the manager's job has passed and the Boro board are currently on with reducing numbers down to a shortlist and then conducting interviews. There is no timescale put on the appointment because the board want the right person for the job.

There were rumours that Curtis Woodhouse and Whitby Town manager Chris Hardy may be possible candidates for the job. Woodhouse has stated on Twitter that he hasn't applied, while Hardy has been offered an improved deal by the Blues, so that could rule him out. Boro Under-19 managers Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott have also ruled themselves out as they have a job to do with Pickering Town.

In a Scarborough News poll, fans voted Hyde United manager Darren Kelly as the man they want to take over. He picked up 27% of the vote.

It seems certain that former Boro manager Rudy Funk is in for the job, as he was at the game on Saturday when Boro lost 1-0 at Buxton. It is also rumoured that a few other candidates were at the game.

Fans have been having their say on a number of potential candidates on social media, with the likes of Hyde's Kelly, Scott Kerr, Dave Merris, Jonathan Greening, Rudy Funk, Lee Sinnott and Gary Mills being linked with the job.