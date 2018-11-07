Scarborough Athletic midfielder Dean ruled out

Scarborough Athletic midfielder Luke Dean could ruled out until the New Year.

The former Bradford Park Avenue man has been struggling in recent weeks with a knee injury.

It has now been revealed that he needs an operation to resolve the situation and this could rule him out for between six and eight weeks.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Luke went off on Saturday and from that we have learned that he has a problem with the meniscus in his knee.

"This will rule him out for up to eight weeks, which will obviously be a blow to us."