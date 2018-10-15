Scarborough Athletic must pay Buxton ultimate respect says boss Kittrick

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick will be paying Buxton ultimate respect when they visit the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday night.

Table-topping Boro will be looking to maintain their unbeaten form, but it certainly won't be easy against a Buxton side who sit fifth in the Evo-Stik Premier.

Kittrick said: "They will be a good, tough side, so we have to pay them ultimate respect.

"They will make it very, very difficult for us, so we'll have to go out there and treat it in the right way.

"We've done our homework on Buxton and we know they are a very physical outfit, so we'll have to be up for it to match them.

"They've signed a new striker in Tolani Omotola, who is a useful addition to what is a very strong squad."

Boro are likely to be boosted by the return of midfielder Matty Dixon to the squad after a lengthy lay-off with an ankle injury.