Scarborough Athletic new boy Ryan Watson raring to go

Ryan Watson is looking to put the past few weeks behind him after committing to Scarborough Athletic.

The midfielder has had a frustrating time after leaving Conference North outfit Ashton United, but he is now keen to play his part in helping Boro towards their goal of promotion.

"I started the season at Farsley and then signed for Ashton, but that club just wasn't for me, they are in turmoil with a lot of money problems," he said.

"There were a few other clubs came in for me, but when Scarborough came up it was just too good to turn down.

"I just can't wait to get going now, I want to put what has been a very frustrating time behind me."

Watson has teamed up with or played against a number of Boro players in the past and he feels that they are more than capable of pushing on in the remaining months of the season.

He added: "I had a couple of good seasons playing alongside Wally (James Walshaw), I also know Tom Morgan, Tommy Taylor and a few of the other lads.

"I've been to a couple of training sessions with the club, there are some very good players in there, it is all very sharp, which is what you want.

"I like to think I'm bringing a bit of experience of this level with me. I've won the league below twice with Curzon Ashton and Farsley and I've won the Evo-Stik Premier with Curzon as well.

"At the moment I'm not at 100%, so I'm going to get myself to where I want to be and then we'll go from there.

"Eight weeks is a long time to be out of action, you don't want just throwing in there, Steve has told me that he will be easing me into things.

"I'll hopefully get on the bench and get a few minutes over Christmas and then I'll be looking to play my part in getting the club to where it wants to be."