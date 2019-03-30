Scarborough Athletic pay the penalty in home draw

Scarborough Athletic were struck by another late blow as they were forced to share the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against Lancaster City.

The win looked in the bag with just a few minutes left, but a late penalty earned Lancaster something to take home with them.

For his first home game in charge, interim chief Steve Robers made a trio of changes, with the youthful Matty Bowman slotting in on the right of the defence, Wayne Brooksby playing in front of him, while Bailey Gooda moved into the middle of the back-four.

After a slow start, a there was a great chance for both sides to take the lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Lancaster's Matt Blinkhorn had set off his celebrations when his header looked to have sneaked into the bottom corner, but Tommy Taylor sprang across his goal and brilliantly palmed it away.

James Walshaw must have also thought he had scored when he was prodded through by Michael Coulson. His shot hit both posts though and when the ball came back to him, Boro's top scorer scuffed wide.

Boro struggled creatively for much of the first-half, though in the latter part of the opening 45 minutes, they suddenly began to slice through Lancaster at will.

With just seconds left on the clock in the first period, Boro managed a sharp and incisive break that led to the spritely Bowman collecting out wide.

He danced past his man and delivered a glorious cross that Walshaw met and glanced home past the keeper.

Boro keeper Taylor made yet another superb save at the beginning of the second half, before Walshaw had a chance to double his and Boro's tally.

The striker was played in on the left by Ryan Watson, but his effort was dragged across the goal and wide of the target.

As was expected, Lancaster continued to knock at the door, but Boro looked less fragile defensively than they had been in recent months.

Taylor made a solid double save, then there were superb blocks from Kev Burgess and Bowman.

When Lancaster did find some space, they lacked any real composure. This was highlighted when the ball dropped to Brad Carsley in the box, but he volleyed wide from seven yards.

There was a penalty appeal apiece in the last 10 minutes, with Walshaw being taken down at one end and David Norris going over under challenge at the other. But on both occasions David Jones shook his head.

Mr Jones did point at the spot with just a couple of minutes left on the clock though, after a bizarre blatant handball from Bailey Gooda.

When the ball was delivered into the box, Gooda went up to challenge with his hand, leaving the ref with no option.

Taylor's run of penalty saves wasn't too continue, as Paul Dawson rolled home to level things up and snatch a point.