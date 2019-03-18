Scarborough Athletic players keen to fight on

Interim boss Steve Roberts has confirmed that he will have a full squad to pick from in the final games of the Evo-Stik Premier season.

This comes after every Boro player committed to the cause during Roberts' big ring-round on Sunday.

Roberts will be leading out Boro in his first match in charge on Saturday at Buxton, following on from Saturday's departure of Steve Kittrick and his assistant Chris Bolder.

"Every player is 100% behind it, not only do they want to stick around this season, but they are keen to be a part of it next season," he said.

"They all know that there aren't many clubs as big as this, with such a big history of the game in the town.

"We are now all looking forward to the final few games of this season, as a group.

"This is a situation that they could look back on in a few years time and think that they could have put that extra bit in, or gone that extra mile.

"Lets hope that this isn't the case."