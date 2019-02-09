Scarborough Athletic power past Stafford with home success

Scarborough Athletic returned to winning form on Saturday, seeing off Stafford Rangers by a 4-1 scoreline.

Watched on by the Scarborough FC FA trophy legends of 1976, Boro welcomed Luke Dean back into the fold after a long injury absence, while defender Ross Killock also boosted ranks in the middle of the back-four.

Much of the early action took place at the other end though and Boro were unlucky not to take the lead with just a minute on the clock when Stafford keeper Adam Siviter dived at full-length to save from Matty Dixon.

It didn't take Boro long to take the first foothold and it was defender James Williamson, who popped up to convert from close range after a well-worked corner routine.

With Stafford struggling to cope with any balls into the box, Boro soon added to their cushion.

Josh Lacey's howizter of a throw into the area fell to Luke Lofts and the attacker fired it sweetly past the visiting custodian.

Lacey then showed his defensive capabilities at the other end, making a fine last-gasp challenge as Stafford were poised to pull the trigger.

That was one of few forays forward for Rangers, though on another, minutes before the break, they managed to trim the lead back to 2-1.

Michael Coulson looked to have shaken off three men just outside the Boro box, but a mis-placed pass let in Jake Charles and he drove into the bottom corner.

Boro suffered two injury blows either side of the half-time interval, with both Tom Davie and Jamie Forrester limping off.

Despite this, it was Boro who added to their account just before the hour.

A cross was whipped into the Rangers area and full-back Sim Thandi stooped to head into his own net at the far post.

That looked to be job done, with Boro's defence solidifying after that early blip, though Rangers continue to batter on the door.

But it was Boro who came closer to adding to their account. Matty Dixon smashing a screaming volley against the bar with keeper Siviter well beaten.

Then Lofts danced through once again, his low shot was saved and the ball ran between both Coulson and James Walshaw.

The fourth finally came when Coulson was petulantly tripped in the box and Walshaw nearly broke the net with his penalty to put the three points firmly in the bag.

