Scarborough Athletic power to win at Stafford

Scarborough Athletic emerged from a long trip south with all three points as they wrestled their way to a 3-1 win at Stafford Rangers.

There were no alterations to Boro's winning side from Tuesday, though things started a little differently to how that second half went against Witton.

Boro found themselves embroiled in a scrap with their hosts, who clearly had designs on grinding Steve Kittrick's men down with their long-ball approach.

It was Rangers who had the first chance though, with the dancing feet of Theo Bailey Jones freeing up some space and he shuddered Tommy Taylor's post with a stinging drive.

Then, as Boro began to lift their heads from the mire, they were gifted an opening goal.

The Stafford defence fell over each other in a moment of true calamity and Wayne Brooksby was probably as surprised as anybody when he lifted home.

This brought Stafford to life and the warning signs were there when Bailey Gooda had to clear off his of line and Taylor saved superbly from a Louis Briscoe free-kick.

Rangers did level things up when Tom Thorley found himself unmarked in the Boro box, when the corner came in he diverted home.

The character was there for Boro though and they bounced back immediately to take the lead.

Again it was down to terrible Stafford defending, as they failed to clear their lines and James Walshaw took advantage to nip in and find the net.

More Boro pressing followed when referee Jack Nield blew for the start of the second half and Nathan Valentine was unlucky not to get a vital toe on a fine cross from James Cadman.

The third Boro goal followed soon after, with everyone missing another fine set-piece from Michael Coulson apart from Kev Burgess, who rose to nod home at the far post.

Bailey Jones gave Boro something to think about on the hour when another of his right-footed drives smashed against the woodwork with Taylor beaten.

Then Boro could have added a fourth literally seconds later, as fine play set up Coulson, but his effort was pushed onto the bar by keeper Morgan Bacon.

Stafford possibly had the better of the final minutes of the game, with Boro throwing on the fresh legs of Jack Johnson and Jackson Jowett.

But despite a few weak drives and half-hearted penalty appeals, things were seen off without too much trouble.