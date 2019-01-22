Scarborough Athletic push into North Riding semis after Guisborough success

Scarborough Athletic booked the tightest of paths into the semi-finals of the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Tuesday night when they beat Guisborough Town 2-1.

Steve Kittrick's hosts may not have been anywhere near their best, but they did enough to progress into the last four of the competition.

Boro made the perfect start to the cup tie, with the returning Jamie Forrester setting his sights from 35 yards with just four minutes on the clock and picking out the top corner.

The home appetites were whet by this, but sadly the rest of the half was starved of any further quality from the hosts.

After being forced further and further back by their opponents from two divisions below, Boro finally gifted Guisborough the leveller on the half-hour.

Nathan Valentine needlessly wrestled his man to the floor in the penalty area and former York City man Mark Robinson stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

Boro were hit by two further blows before the interval, with both Ryan Watson and Ross Killock limping off with respective foot and calf injuries.

Things didn't improve in the early knockings of the second half, with Joe Ferguson stinging the palms of Boro keeper from distance.

Veteran Brian Close then marauded onto a corner, but planted his free header wide of the Boro goal.

Battered and bloodied, Boro hauled themselves off the ropes and finally went on the offensive.

And just after the hour, Coulson showed a moment of brilliance to take down the ball, spin and then fire home, driving a one-goal cushion between the sides.

Coulson almost doubled his tally moments later when he collected on the edge of the box and lofted a chip at goal that keeper Jordan Nixon just managed to grab on the line.

Sub Wayne Brooksby then let go with a sweet effort that clattered against the boards just behind Nixon's post.

Guisborough upped the tempo again for the final minutes, but Coulson's goal proved to be enough to continue Boro's cup adventure.