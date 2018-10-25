Scarborough Athletic's Bowman agrees terms with Wigan

Scarborough Athletic's top prospect Matty Bowman has agreed terms with Championship side Wigan Athletic.

The 17-year-old has signed forms that will allow him to play for Wigan's Under-18 and Under-23 sides, but he will still be available to turn out for Boro in the Evo-Stik Premier and also his school side Repton.

Bowman has been in training with the Latics all week, something that had been set up by Boro boss Steve Kittrick.

He said: "The forms I have signed enable me to continue my commitments with Repton and Boro, whilst being eligible to represent Wigan when available.

"I’d like to thank everyone involved at Boro and Steve Kittrick for helping me secure this opportunity and giving me the chance to play men’s football, which I feel has really improved my game.

"I would also like to thank all involved with football at Repton School as their full-time football programme has enabled me to stay at the level required to be involved in professional football, whilst continuing with my academic studies."