Scarborough Athletic's Dixon raring to go

Scarborough Athletic midfielder Matty Dixon is raring to go after shaking off yet another niggling injury.

Dixon is hoping to get the all-clear before Saturday's home game against Bamber Bridge after a frustrating time on the sidelines with hamstring and then ankle issues.

He said: "I'm meeting up with our physio before the game and hopefully I'll get the all clear to start playing again.

"Originally I thought it would just be a case of missing a week, but it has been three instead.

"It is hard watching and when I'm not at games it is even harder following the Twitter feed.

"This is something new to me because, touch wood, since I've started out in the game I've never suffered with to many injuries.

"Hopefully that will be the end of it now and I'll be able to get back to fitness and kick on again."

Dixon is under no illusions that he will just walk straight back into the team, especially after Boro have charged to the top of the table in recent weeks.

"The lads have done brilliantly, if you were offered this position at the start of the season you'd be snapping hands off," he added.

"I'll just be focusing digging in now and if I'm given the opportunity then I'll be ready to take it."